$152.60 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to post $152.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $157.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $576.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.48 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $613.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $630.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other news, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $631,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations remained flat at $$21.55 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 410,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,970. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

