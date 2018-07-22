$151.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) will report $151.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $157.00 million. Sodastream International reported sales of $130.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full year sales of $626.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $640.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $662.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $633.00 million to $677.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sodastream International.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sodastream International in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 target price on Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sodastream International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 795,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 692,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Sodastream International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 157,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sodastream International stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. 150,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. Sodastream International has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.26.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

