$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $948.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $991.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.19 per share, for a total transaction of $210,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $696,263.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell traded down $0.34, reaching $115.25, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 461,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,403. Hubbell has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

