$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.41. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSE:MOH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 476,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,184. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.