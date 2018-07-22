$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $989.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,675. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

