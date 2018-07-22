$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises traded down $0.02, reaching $74.64, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 455,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,150. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $959,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,023.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

