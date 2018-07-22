$0.66 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOFG. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 47,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $409.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

