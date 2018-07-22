$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.33 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Semtech opened at $51.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.22. Semtech has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 21,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,089,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,130.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,903,362 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 161,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

