$0.44 EPS Expected for PNM Resources Inc (PNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. PNM Resources posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.44 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNM. Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.76.

In other news, Director Norman P. Becker purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,867,000 after purchasing an additional 89,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 130.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,592,000 after acquiring an additional 481,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources traded down $0.25, reaching $38.05, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,284. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.27. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.