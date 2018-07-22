$0.29 EPS Expected for Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triangle Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Triangle Capital reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triangle Capital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triangle Capital.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Triangle Capital had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Triangle Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $13.00 target price on Triangle Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Triangle Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Triangle Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Triangle Capital by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Triangle Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Triangle Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Triangle Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triangle Capital opened at $11.89 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 116.18 and a quick ratio of 116.18. Triangle Capital has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

