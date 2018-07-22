$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty traded down $0.56, hitting $30.46, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

