$0.24 EPS Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber traded down $0.15, hitting $25.65, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 458,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,309 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,612,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.