-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.13). Oncomed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncomed Pharmaceuticals.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 324,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 131,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.37 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

