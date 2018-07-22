-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viewray Inc (VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Viewray posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,375.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2029.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Viewray by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viewray by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 96,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viewray by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 306,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Viewray by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.57. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

