$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,124. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,921,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,760,000 after purchasing an additional 790,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,727,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,116,000 after buying an additional 332,591 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,272,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 237,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,049,000.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

