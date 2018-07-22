$0.05 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFIE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Profire Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Profire Energy opened at $3.53 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $169.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $10,156,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Albert sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 340.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

