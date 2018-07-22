-$0.04 EPS Expected for Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Champions Oncology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Champions Oncology.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Dawson James started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Champions Oncology stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of Champions Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology traded down $0.13, reaching $8.76, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,272. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of -0.29.

Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

