zooplus (ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s current price.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €159.89 ($188.10).

Shares of zooplus opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. zooplus has a 12-month low of €127.40 ($149.88) and a 12-month high of €200.15 ($235.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

