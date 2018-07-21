Zogenix (ZGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of Zogenix opened at $58.40 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $230,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

