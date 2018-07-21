Zacks: Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Scpharmaceuticals an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

Scpharmaceuticals opened at $4.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 19.23. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. research analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

