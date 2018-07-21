Zacks: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salem Media Group an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of SALM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 51,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 9.30%. sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $27,281.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Salem Media Group by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 402,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 218,865 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Salem Media Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

