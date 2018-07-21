Zacks: Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rosehill Resources Inc Class A an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Rosehill Resources Inc Class A news, Director Harry Quarls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,362.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $200,668.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,162. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A traded up $0.01, hitting $9.18, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,402. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $332.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.06. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. research analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin.

