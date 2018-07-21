Zacks: Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Given $8.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Motus GI an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MOTS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,496. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.84. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Motus GI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.