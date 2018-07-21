Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yandex (YNDX) to Buy

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yandex’s Search and Portal unit remains the key driver of top-line growth and will continue to benefit its position in Russia’s search market. Further, the company remains confident of its strong performing Taxi segment. Moreover, expanding app portfolio and new product introductions will continue to aid the company’s business growth. We believe Yandex’s strategy of business diversification is a major positive and will help it to reap benefits from different sectors. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, mounting investments across all the segments poses a serious threat to its profitability. Moreover, sluggish growth in Yandex.Market, the e-commerce unit of the company remains a major concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YNDX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.25 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 2.69. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Yandex had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

