Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vermilion Energy (VET) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of Vermilion Energy opened at $35.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $251.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 417.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

