Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Textron (TXT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron is known globally for its most recognizable and valuable brand names such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft Company, Jacobsen, Kautex, E-Z-GO and Greenlee. Its geographically diverse network of aircraft, defense & intelligence, industrial and finance businesses negates any specific business risk. It has recently launched a handful of new products which will improve its position in the aerospace-defense space and consequently attract solid orders.We also appreciate Textron’s systematic inorganic growth strategy. The company also outperformed the industry in the last one year. However, the company's commercial business has been delivering weak performance of late, while its restructuring plans are pushing up its costs.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Textron opened at $66.86 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Textron has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Textron will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

In other Textron news, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,039,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,674.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 158,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $9,976,842.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,087,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

