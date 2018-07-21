Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) is unique in the rail-freight industry. G&W owns and operates short line and regional freight railroads and provides related rail services. The company’s railroads offer a short line’s customer focus and entrepreneurial spirit on a global scale, investing in long-term relationships with customers in North America, Australia, Europe and elsewhere. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. operates in three business segments in two geographic areas: North America Railroad Operations, Australian Railroad Operations, and Industrial Switching. It has grown to be a leading owner and operator of short line and regional freight railroads serving customers in five countries. “

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming opened at $83.63 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 26.41%. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $261,080. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter worth $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter worth $283,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter worth $364,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.