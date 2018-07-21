Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Connect, Inc. provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform provides solutions in the cloud which includes cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, cloud computing as well as additional cloud services. Fusion Connect Inc., formerly known as Fusion Telecommunications International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSNN. BidaskClub downgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Dawson James began coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fusion Telecommunications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fusion Telecommunications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International opened at $3.78 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Fusion Telecommunications International has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 147.98%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million. research analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of Fusion Telecommunications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 102,520 shares in the company, valued at $389,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International by 673.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,974,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

