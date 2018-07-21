Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptiv (APTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv’s investments in advanced technology, acquisitions and collaborations are helping to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving automotive sector. With global balance of automotive production shifting toward key growth markets like China, Aptiv continues to expand its foothold in these markets by leveraging on its well-established partnerships with global OEMs. Also, the company is well poised to gain from secular trends toward connected cars. On the flip side, incremental investment, litigation and vehicle recall related costs will continue to weigh on Aptiv’s bottom-line performance. The company has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,886,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

