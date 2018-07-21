Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Hold

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply opened at $93.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $2,421,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $133,533.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,928. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 68,426 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

