Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,217 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 156,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,465 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

