Zacks: Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Given $40.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.46) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Inspire Medical Systems an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Inspire Medical Systems traded down $2.01, hitting $42.22, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 134,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,678. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $47.26.
Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($5.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
