Zacks: Drive Shack Inc (DS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Drive Shack traded down $0.10, reaching $7.06, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,225. Drive Shack has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $479.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.55 million. sell-side analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,922,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,098.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Drive Shack by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,038,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 371,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities.

