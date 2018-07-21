Zacks: Brokerages Set $30.00 Target Price for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS)

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lawson Products an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LAWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lawson Products by 1,634.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lawson Products by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lawson Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lawson Products opened at $24.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

