Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.71. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $57.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.89 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares opened at $37.73 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $858.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

