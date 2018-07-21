Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bemis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bemis posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMS shares. Bank of America upgraded Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bemis from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bemis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,213,000 after buying an additional 251,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,132,000 after buying an additional 675,541 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,130,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after buying an additional 454,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 72,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bemis traded up $0.07, hitting $42.65, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 399,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,912. Bemis has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

