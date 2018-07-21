Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $46.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $46.90 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $41.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $187.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.20 million to $187.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $198.90 million to $201.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Hovde Group set a $39.00 price objective on Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 403,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.