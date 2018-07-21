Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Foundation Building Materials reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials traded down $0.26, hitting $14.81, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,677. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

