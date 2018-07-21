Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) to post $36.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the lowest is $36.78 million. Dorian LPG reported sales of $41.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full-year sales of $154.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.42 million to $168.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.60 million to $169.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 127.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG traded down $0.06, hitting $7.80, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 115,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,786. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $8.79.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

