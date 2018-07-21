Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (COHU) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.48. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $539,685.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Cohu by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,077,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 110,498 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cohu by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cohu by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 156,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu opened at $26.03 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.81. Cohu has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

