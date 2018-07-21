Zacks: Analysts Set $32.00 Price Target for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK)

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. First Connecticut Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Connecticut Bancorp an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp traded down $0.10, hitting $30.90, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company had a trading volume of 128,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.57. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.83%. analysts predict that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

