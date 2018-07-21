Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.39 Million

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce sales of $616.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $603.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.27 million. ResMed posted sales of $556.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

ResMed opened at $109.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. ResMed has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $56,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,804.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $218,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,498.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,226 shares of company stock worth $7,060,659. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

