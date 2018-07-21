Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $330.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.30 million and the lowest is $327.17 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $301.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 11,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $598,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,765. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

