Zacks: Analysts Expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report sales of $203.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.40 million. American Renal Associates reported sales of $185.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year sales of $816.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.00 million to $820.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $882.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Renal Associates had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Renal Associates opened at $15.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00.

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

