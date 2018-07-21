Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.22 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

CRMT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

America’s Car-Mart traded up $1.10, hitting $64.50, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 48,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,711. The firm has a market cap of $449.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.90. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $211,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,760 shares of company stock worth $9,954,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

