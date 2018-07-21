Yatra Online (YTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

YTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yatra Online from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online traded up $0.24, hitting $6.45, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 355,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -1.52.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 32.52% and a negative return on equity of 363.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $334,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.