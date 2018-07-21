Yandex (YNDX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Yandex’s Search and Portal unit remains the key driver of top-line growth and will continue to benefit its position in Russia’s search market. Further, the company remains confident of its strong performing Taxi segment. Moreover, expanding app portfolio and new product introductions will continue to aid the company’s business growth. We believe Yandex’s strategy of business diversification is a major positive and will help it to reap benefits from different sectors. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, mounting investments across all the segments poses a serious threat to its profitability. Moreover, sluggish growth in Yandex.Market, the e-commerce unit of the company remains a major concern.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YNDX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.25 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Yandex stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 2.69.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Yandex had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,942,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,878,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

