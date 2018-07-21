Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,798,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,841,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 922,520 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,883,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,680 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,599,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 107,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $8,043,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold opened at $2.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. GMP Securities raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. GARP Research raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

