Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 21,300 Shares of OPKO Health (OPK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) by 58.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,873,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 95.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,178,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,065,216 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 640,434 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 800.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 605,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 538,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in OPKO Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 224,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health opened at $5.89 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

In other OPKO Health news, Director Robert Scott Fishel bought 12,500 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,562.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 696,921 shares of company stock worth $2,582,397. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

