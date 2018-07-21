Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 3,956 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $6,478,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific opened at $141.41 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

